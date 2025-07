Oprah Winfrey comenta sobre fechamento de estrada no Havai

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2025 Literacy Partners Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City on June 09, 2025.

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2025 Literacy Partners Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City on June 09, 2025.

Randy Brooke/Getty Images