Donald Trump ameaça retirar cidadania de Rosie O’Donnell

President Donald Trump arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner during the NATO Summit 2025 on June 24 in The Hague. Comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell attends Sky's UK Premiere of "The Last...

President Donald Trump arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner during the NATO Summit 2025 on June 24 in The Hague. Comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell attends Sky's UK Premiere of "The Last of Us" on April 10 in London.

More

Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images/Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky & NOW